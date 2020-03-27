Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) versus Mallinckrodt (NASDAQ:MNK) Critical Contrast

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Synlogic and Mallinckrodt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic -2,310.98% -33.22% -27.36% Mallinckrodt -31.51% 27.05% 7.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synlogic and Mallinckrodt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic $2.22 million 27.02 -$51.37 million ($1.70) -1.09 Mallinckrodt $3.16 billion 0.06 -$996.50 million $8.88 0.25

Synlogic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mallinckrodt. Synlogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mallinckrodt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Synlogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Mallinckrodt shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Synlogic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Mallinckrodt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Synlogic has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mallinckrodt has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Synlogic and Mallinckrodt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic 1 1 5 0 2.57 Mallinckrodt 2 10 3 0 2.07

Synlogic presently has a consensus target price of $14.17, suggesting a potential upside of 661.65%. Mallinckrodt has a consensus target price of $8.27, suggesting a potential upside of 270.70%. Given Synlogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synlogic is more favorable than Mallinckrodt.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria. The company is also developing SYNB1891, an intratumorally administered synthetic biotic medicine to treat immuno-oncology solid tumors. It has collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.à.r.l. to develop synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Ginkgo Bioworks to enable the discovery of new living medicines. Synlogic, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products. It offers H.P. Acthar Gel, an injectable drug for various indications, such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, infantile spasms, systemic lupus erythematosus, polymyositis, and others; Inomax, a vasodilator to enhance oxygenation and reduce the need for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation; Ofirmev, an intravenous formulation of acetaminophen for pain management; and Therakos photopheresis, an immunotherapy treatment platform. The company is also developing Terlipressin for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; StrataGraft, which is in Phase III and II clinical development for the treatment of burns; Stannsoporfin, a heme oxygenase inhibitor for the treatment of jaundice; Xenon gas for inhalation; MNK-6105 and MNK-6106, an ammonia scavenger for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy, a neuropsychiatric syndrome associated with hyperammonemia; VTS-270 that is in Phase III development for Niemann-Pick Type C, a neurodegenerative disease; and CPP-1X/sulindac, which is in Phase III development for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis. It markets its branded products to physicians, pharmacists, pharmacy buyers, hospital procurement departments, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty pharmacies. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Staines-Upon-Thames, the United Kingdom.

