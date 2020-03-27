Synlogic (SYBX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/25/2020 – Synlogic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

3/24/2020 – Synlogic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

3/23/2020 – Synlogic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Synlogic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

3/18/2020 – Synlogic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

3/12/2020 – Synlogic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Synlogic stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Synlogic Inc has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.54.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 33.22% and a negative net margin of 2,310.98%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Synlogic Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Synlogic by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synlogic by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

