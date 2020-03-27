Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,835 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $127.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.06 and a 200-day moving average of $140.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $166.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $4,884,948.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,614,308.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,624 shares of company stock valued at $40,211,220 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

