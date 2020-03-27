Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

SNV opened at $18.59 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,581.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Butler bought 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,307.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,926.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

