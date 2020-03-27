Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Synthomer (LON:SYNT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SYNT. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 242 ($3.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 329.67 ($4.34).

LON:SYNT opened at GBX 221.72 ($2.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $983.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36. Synthomer has a 52 week low of GBX 182.30 ($2.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 397.29 ($5.23). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 281.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 309.26.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

