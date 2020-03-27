SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,810,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997,664 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.95% of SYSCO worth $411,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,522,000 after buying an additional 2,091,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after buying an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,266,000 after buying an additional 866,546 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,329,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,331,000 after buying an additional 790,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1,803.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 574,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,853,000 after buying an additional 543,853 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In other news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,053 shares of company stock worth $3,964,659. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.78.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

