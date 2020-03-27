Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Short Interest Update

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 93.6% from the February 27th total of 28,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Systemax by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 12.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of SYX stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.49. 5,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,474. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $665.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.34. Systemax has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Systemax had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Systemax’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

