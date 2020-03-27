T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,030,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,364,000 after purchasing an additional 127,325 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,634,000 after acquiring an additional 29,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,820,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,850,000 after acquiring an additional 66,829 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,629,000 after acquiring an additional 31,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,223,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,023,000 after acquiring an additional 88,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,342. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

