T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,211,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,447,697 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.78% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $513,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $101.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

