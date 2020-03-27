T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $25,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.43. 1,625,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,508. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.60. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $139.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.