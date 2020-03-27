Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) SVP Bryan Rishe Sells 2,331 Shares

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $93,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bryan Rishe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $101,937.50.

On Thursday, March 5th, Bryan Rishe sold 204 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $9,969.48.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $129,897.50.

On Friday, January 24th, Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $135,582.70.

On Friday, January 10th, Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $160,302.87.

NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.95. 134,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,349. The firm has a market cap of $732.93 million, a P/E ratio of 69.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.13. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $71.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.61.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCMD shares. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

