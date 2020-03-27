Tael (WABI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.19 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, Tael has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0781 or 0.00001177 BTC on major exchanges including $62.56, $5.22, $34.91 and $4.92. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.76 or 0.04891567 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00064728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036763 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015112 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003472 BTC.

About Tael

WABI is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

