Tairen Capital Ltd Buys 214,438 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 731.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,739 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,438 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 11.0% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.07.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $10.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.74. The stock had a trading volume of 50,958,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484,488. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.49 and a 200 day moving average of $270.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,083.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

