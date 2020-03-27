Takkt (ETR:TTK) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Takkt (ETR:TTK) has been given a €11.00 ($12.79) price target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Takkt in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €14.90 ($17.33).

Shares of Takkt stock traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €7.08 ($8.23). 232,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,952. Takkt has a 12-month low of €6.00 ($6.98) and a 12-month high of €15.82 ($18.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $464.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Takkt

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

