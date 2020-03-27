Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,504,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,751,943 shares during the period. Tallgrass Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 2.67% of Tallgrass Energy worth $165,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGE. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,567,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 2,060.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,764,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGE stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,449,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $25.76.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGE. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Tallgrass Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

