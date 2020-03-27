Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $89.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -145.67 and a beta of 0.20. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.22 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $3,796,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $542,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,225.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,745,966. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

