Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,453,421 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,773,497 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.53% of Tapestry worth $39,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 17,531.3% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,821 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPR opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

