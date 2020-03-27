Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Given $94.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $94.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.53 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Taro Pharmaceutical Industries an industry rank of 45 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TARO shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of TARO opened at $62.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.80. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $109.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.31.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $147.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.00 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 38.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,941.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

