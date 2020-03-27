Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Major Shareholder Acquires $13,806.00 in Stock

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) major shareholder Ira Sochet purchased 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $13,806.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ira Sochet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

On Monday, March 16th, Ira Sochet sold 5,499 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $46,741.50.

On Friday, March 13th, Ira Sochet acquired 150,000 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $1,386,000.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Ira Sochet acquired 56,088 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $671,934.24.

Shares of Taylor Devices stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.18. 12,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,245. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.39.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 8.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAYD. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.