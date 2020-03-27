Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Major Shareholder Ira Sochet Buys 150,000 Shares

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) major shareholder Ira Sochet bought 150,000 shares of Taylor Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ira Sochet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Ira Sochet sold 5,499 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $46,741.50.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Ira Sochet bought 1,534 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,806.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Ira Sochet bought 56,088 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $671,934.24.

Shares of TAYD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.18. 12,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,245. The company has a market cap of $28.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.76. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 10.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Taylor Devices by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Devices by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

