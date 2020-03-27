Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Major Shareholder Sells $46,741.50 in Stock

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) major shareholder Ira Sochet sold 5,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $46,741.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ira Sochet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Ira Sochet purchased 1,534 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $13,806.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Ira Sochet purchased 150,000 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $1,386,000.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Ira Sochet purchased 56,088 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $671,934.24.

TAYD stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $9.18. 12,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,245. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAYD. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Taylor Devices by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Taylor Devices by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

