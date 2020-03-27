Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63,223 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 368.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,828,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 650,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 288,866 shares in the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $10,903,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $473,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $846,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 341,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

