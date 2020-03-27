Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Given New GBX 160 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.14% from the stock’s current price.

TW has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC boosted their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 210.38 ($2.77).

LON TW opened at GBX 123.90 ($1.63) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.01. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 214.50 ($2.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 171.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 177.35.

In related news, insider Robert Noel purchased 36,330 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £76,656.30 ($100,837.02).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

