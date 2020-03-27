Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target Cut to GBX 165

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.03) target price (up from GBX 215 ($2.83)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HSBC lifted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 210.38 ($2.77).

TW stock opened at GBX 123.90 ($1.63) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 171.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 177.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 214.50 ($2.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In related news, insider Robert Noel purchased 36,330 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £76,656.30 ($100,837.02).

Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

