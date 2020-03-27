Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Tc Pipelines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,397,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $554,528,000 after buying an additional 118,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,405,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,100,000 after purchasing an additional 268,334 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 4,039,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $215,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,049 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,360,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,067,000 after buying an additional 113,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,137,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,258,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of TRP traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.69. 3,380,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,993. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.612 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.04%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

