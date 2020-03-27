Tc Pipelines Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TRP)

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 4,448 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,052% compared to the average volume of 386 call options.

Shares of TRP stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.86. 391,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,199. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.41. Tc Pipelines has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.612 per share. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the third quarter worth about $2,914,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the third quarter worth $405,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 68,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 101.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 42.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 194,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 57,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

