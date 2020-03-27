TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 947,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.62% of TCF Financial worth $44,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCF. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCF. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

