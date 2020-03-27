TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Stake Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 1,452.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,259 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strycker View Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,397,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,389,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,829,000 after purchasing an additional 510,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

Shares of NYSE TCF opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

