TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 653,700 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the February 27th total of 416,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 511,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Linda Pace bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,702 shares in the company, valued at $236,320.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $152,301.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at $257,382.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $557,612. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TCG BDC by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 147,908 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in TCG BDC by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 339,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 94,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TCG BDC by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,874 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TCG BDC by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 22,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in TCG BDC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 31.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGBD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.11. 1,018,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,530. The company has a market cap of $313.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is currently 82.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGBD. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on TCG BDC from $14.00 to $9.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded TCG BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. TCG BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

