Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Director Sells $339,040.00 in Stock

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Director Neil W. Gibson sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $339,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tcr2 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 58,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,269,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after acquiring an additional 143,459 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,420,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 572.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 73,578 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

