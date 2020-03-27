TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Down 22.9% in March

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the February 27th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 52.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 62,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 726,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 64,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 156,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 61,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 22,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,676. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

