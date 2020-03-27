TD Securities Cuts Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$8.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRE. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on Martinrea International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

TSE:MRE traded down C$0.41 on Friday, reaching C$6.48. 137,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.92. The firm has a market cap of $499.22 million and a PE ratio of 2.91. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$5.64 and a 12 month high of C$14.75.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$917.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$883.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

