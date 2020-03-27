TD Securities Lowers Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Price Target to $14.00

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $19.50 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

PRMW stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.89. 766,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,742. Primo Water has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 0.4% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Primo Water by 0.6% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 0.5% during the second quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 2.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

