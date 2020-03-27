TD Securities Lowers Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$44.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAP. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$48.50 to C$42.50 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.08.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo stock traded down C$1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$32.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,320. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.66. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$29.31 and a twelve month high of C$46.41.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.01 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.