TD Securities Upgrades Magna International (NYSE:MGA) to “Buy”

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Magna International from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Magna International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

NYSE:MGA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,865. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Magna International has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,669,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,050,000 after acquiring an additional 573,850 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 604,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcoast Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northcoast Asset Management now owns 83,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

