TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 463,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after buying an additional 284,192 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in TE Connectivity by 20.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $2,610,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $6,626,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity stock traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.98. The stock had a trading volume of 45,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TE Connectivity from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.97.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

