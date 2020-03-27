TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra decreased their target price on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $7.08 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,870.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 1,653,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,255,000 after acquiring an additional 465,325 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital now owns 30,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group now owns 54,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 37,636 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 111,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 53,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.