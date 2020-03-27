Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Stock Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,233,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Teekay worth $11,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,431,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 141,086 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Teekay stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 128,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Teekay Co. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $247.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.23. Teekay had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $455.41 million during the quarter.

Teekay Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.