Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Update

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 121.7% from the February 27th total of 30,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 166,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other Tekla World Healthcare Fund news, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 9,926 shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $106,803.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of THW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,480. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $14.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.58%.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

