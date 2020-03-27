Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Teladoc Health worth $25,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,732,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $479,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,086 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,646,000 after purchasing an additional 114,875 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 624,119 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,251,000 after purchasing an additional 64,482 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC traded up $4.66 on Friday, hitting $164.16. 3,857,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,687. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.01. Teladoc Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.74.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

