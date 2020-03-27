Telcoin Reaches Market Cap of $4.99 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $44,313.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00051338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.58 or 0.04702783 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00065244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00036790 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015884 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin is a token. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin.

Telcoin Token Trading

Telcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

