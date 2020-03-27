Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Telecom Italia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Telecom Italia stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.98. 132,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,574. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.42.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, South America, and the Mediterranean Basin. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.