Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock Position Decreased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 362.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Teleflex by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Teleflex by 5,725.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,955.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,350 shares of company stock valued at $456,492. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TFX. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.00.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $289.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.53 and a 200-day moving average of $348.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $398.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

