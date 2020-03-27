Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.98.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,200,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,175,689. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. AT Bancorp acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Russell Frank Co bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 11,218,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,809,000 after buying an additional 2,709,624 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 175,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 60,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 161,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

