Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Upgraded at Raymond James

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Danske upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.98.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,200,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,175,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 105.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $10.46.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.