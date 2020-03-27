Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

NYSE TDS opened at $17.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Telephone & Data Systems has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,106,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 52,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.