Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 182,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

NYSE TDS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.26. 417,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,397. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.69. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.02%.

Telephone & Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

