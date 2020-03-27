Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

TDS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.19. 326,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,397. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69. Telephone & Data Systems has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $34.12. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,957,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $278,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4,568.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 718,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 703,524 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 644,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 456,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 481,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 256,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

