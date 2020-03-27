Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target to $30.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from to in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,350. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. Steven Madden has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $44.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.