Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) Position Decreased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,935 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 58,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 46,718 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,031. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. Templeton Dragon Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $20.86.

About Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

